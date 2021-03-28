Logan Paul Will Reportedly Be Involved In Sami Zayn vs. Kevin Owens’ WrestleMania Match

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens’ WrestleMania 37 match will reportedly feature the involvement of Logan Paul. As previously reported, the YouTuber is set to appear on this week’s Smackdown to be a guest at Sami Zayn’s “red carpet premiere” of the trailer of his documentary about the WWE conspiracy theory against him. Now, Ringside News and F4W Online both report that Paul is set to be involved in the WrestleMania match in some capacity.

The nature of Paul’s involvement is not yet clear, whether it will be a special guest referee role or something else. Zayn and Owens will face off on night two of the PPV on April 11th, which will air on Peacock in the US and WWE Network everywhere else.