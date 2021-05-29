wrestling / News

Logan Paul Reportedly ‘Massively Respectful’ During His Appearances in WWE

May 29, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Logan Paul Kevin Owens WrestleMania 37

Fightful Select has an update with some information on Logan Paul appearing at WrestleMania 37 as one of the celebrity guests at this year’s event. According to the report, sources in the WWE staff stated that Paul was very easy to work with for his appearance at the event.

Additionally, a WWE source said that Logan Paul was very excited about working with WWE, and he was said to have been “massively respectful” during the process. Another source said that Paul was open to working with WWE at some point in the future, and he treated the situation “appropriately.”

There were reportedly no specific complaints regarding Paul appearing for WWE. Paul appeared on behalf of Sami Zayn and sat ringside for Zayn’s match against Kevin Owens at WrestleMania: Night 2. After the match, Owens hit Logan Paul with a Stunner.

article topics :

Logan Paul, WrestleMania 37, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

