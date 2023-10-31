Logan Paul Says He Respects Rey Mysterio, He Just Wants His Title

Logan Paul is facing Rey Mysterio for the WWE United States Championship at Crown Jewel, but he says he has love for the WWE Hall of Famer. Paul spoke on his latest Impaulsive podcast about his match with Mysterio at the Saudi PPV, which takes place on Saturday. You can check out some highlights below, per Fightful:

On his title match against Mysterio: “I’m going for you bro, you’re looking at the future US Champ right here. Unfortunately, I have to take it from Rey Mysterio, the legend, I have to punch him in the face a few times.”

On whether it hurts to face someone like Mysterio: “It sucks. I love Rey Mysterio as a wrestler, and this is what I’ve been saying, I respect Rey, how can you not? He is one of the greatest, surely the greatest luchador of all time, he just has something I need.”

On his love of wrestling: “I got the bug. I’m doing these things and this comes so much more natural to me than boxing. People tell me I belong here, I actually feel like I belong. I have the opportunity to go after these champions and win these belts, I don’t know how many humans get this opportunity, I might have to take this.”

On fans appreciating what he’s doing in the ring: “It’s nice when you have something that people are kind of forced to respect you for.”