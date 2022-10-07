Logan Paul Responds to Bad Bunny’s Criticism That He’s Exploiting Puerto Rico Tax Breaks

Logan Paul was the subject of criticism by Bad Bunny that he is among those taking advantage of tax breaks to live in Puerto Rico, and he recently addressed the matter. Paul was referenced by Bunny as an example of those who are taking advantage of the tax breaks to draw foreigners to come live and run businesses on the island.

Act 22, known as the Individual Investors Act, “seeks to attract new residents to Puerto Rico by providing a total exemption from Puerto Rico income taxes on all passive income realized or accrued after such individuals become bona fide residents of Puerto Rico” according to the 20/22 Act Society. The criticism is coming in that Paul and others are perceived as gentrifying the island, and Bunny singled Paul out in a new documentary.

Paul appeared on Philip DeFranco’s show to address the allegations. He talked about how much he and his brother have done to help the people of Puerto Rico and his motivations for doing so. He also said that Bunny is also taking advantage of tax programs, calling the criticism hypocritical.

“It’s tough, man, because I love Bad Bunny,” Paul said. I think he is an amazing entertainer. I think he’s a generational talent. But I do find it hypocritical because Bad Bunny is a Puerto Rican living in Puerto Rico who is privately taking advantage of the same tax program that he is publicly condemning. I know this. His act is called Doscientos Carritos, and so does his manager.”

He continued, “And I see things like this and it hurts. There are local Puerto Ricans who know about this. So, I see this music video that has stuck me in the middle of it; that is surrounded by context that makes me look like a vulture in Puerto Rico. And again, while I love Bad Bunny, I cannot personally support the hypocritical nature of his exploitation. And, like I said, there are more people who know about this and I heard rumblings that there’s a journalist here on the island that’s doing a profile.”

