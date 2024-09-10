wrestling / News
Logan Paul Responds To Kevin Nash’s Criticism, Says He’s ‘Unfamiliar’ With Nash
Logan Paul was fired up in a response to Kevin Nash’s criticism toward him. As reported, Nash talked about Paul on the latest episode of Kliq This and said Paul is “not one of the boys” and added that Paul doesn’t have any interaction or socialization with wrestlers, saying, “F**k you. That’s from the boys. F**k you. I don’t give a f**k how many people are following you.”
Paul posted to social media to react to Nash, saying (per Fightful):
“I got people messaging me. They’re like, ‘Kevin Nash is talking shit about you.’ I said, ‘Damn. Who is Kevin Nash?’ I mean that. I’m unfamiliar with this guy, which I think is his problem. I’m not as versed in the WWE and wrestling as I should be, as my peers are, but then how am I so much better than all of them? I don’t have the answer to all of these questions. I don’t know how I can be the best in WWE, at least one of the best, I’m surely a top fiver, and I don’t even do it full time.
“Imagine if I did learn a little bit. Imagine if I devoted, became one of the boys [laughs]. Learned the difference between a shoot and a work. Would that make me a champion? F**k me? F**k you. You’re one of the old guys who is bitter that I am better at your job than you ever were. That makes you pathetic. This will be my sport and I will continue to make guys like you eat your words when I devote a little bit of time to it. F**k me? F**k you.”
Not a work @RealKevinNash pic.twitter.com/ZPL8A2Smuj
— Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) September 9, 2024