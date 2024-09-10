Logan Paul Responds To Kevin Nash’s Criticism, Says He’s ‘Unfamiliar’ With Nash

Logan Paul was fired up in a response to Kevin Nash’s criticism toward him. As reported, Nash talked about Paul on the latest episode of Kliq This and said Paul is “not one of the boys” and added that Paul doesn’t have any interaction or socialization with wrestlers, saying, “F**k you. That’s from the boys. F**k you. I don’t give a f**k how many people are following you.”

Paul posted to social media to react to Nash, saying (per Fightful):