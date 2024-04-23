wrestling / News

Logan Paul’s Return & More Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw

April 22, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Raw 4-29-22 Image Credit: WWE

WWE has announced Logan Paul’s return and more for next week’s episode of Raw. The company has announced the following matches for next week’s show, which airs next Monday on USA Network:

& Damian Priest, JD McDonagh & Finn Balor vs. Jey Uso, Andrade & Ricochet
* Logan Paul appears
* CM Punk appears
* Night Two of the WWE Draft

More Trending Stories

article topics :

RAW, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading