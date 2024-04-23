wrestling / News
Logan Paul’s Return & More Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw
April 22, 2024 | Posted by
WWE has announced Logan Paul’s return and more for next week’s episode of Raw. The company has announced the following matches for next week’s show, which airs next Monday on USA Network:
& Damian Priest, JD McDonagh & Finn Balor vs. Jey Uso, Andrade & Ricochet
* Logan Paul appears
* CM Punk appears
* Night Two of the WWE Draft
#USChampion @LoganPaul will be in the house next Monday on #WWERaw! pic.twitter.com/BChuYeQVUT
— WWE (@WWE) April 23, 2024
