Logan Paul Returning On This Week’s WWE Smackdown

November 27, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Logan Paul is set to make his WWE TV return on this week’s episode of Smackdown. It was announced during a promo on Monday’s Raw that the United States Champion will seek his first challenger on Friday’s show.

Paul was last seen on WWE TV at Crown Jewel, when he won the championship from Rey Mysterio. Smackdown airs live Friday on FOX.

