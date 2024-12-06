In the latest episode of Impaulsive (via Fightful), Logan Paul revealed that he and his brother Jake recently got advice from John Cena, although admitted he didn’t fully understand it. Paul has been away from WWE since Summerslam, where he lost the US title to LA Knight.

Logan Paul said: “Another thing that [Jake Paul has] lived by and actually John Cena told me as well randomly, I shot him a text about something and he told me this, ‘Comparison is the thief of joy.’ I’ve never really understood it and I still don’t think I fully understand it, but it makes sense to me because I’m realizing something about myself and that’s like, I do compare myself to people in the sense that I’m competitive. I use it as fuel to motivate me to do better, which has always worked for me, but I’m also wondering if maybe it is the thief of joy. While I am reaching these pinnacles, an I like happy doing it, am I doing this because I found that motivation inside me or did it come from an external source. Also, does it matter?”