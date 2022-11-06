Logan Paul Reveals He Suffered Injuries At WWE Crown Jewel

In a post on Twitter, Logan Paul revealed that he suffered several injuries during his match with Roman Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel. Paul said that he tore his meniscus, MCL and possibly his ACL. He also noted that it happened halfway through the match.

He wrote: “Torn meniscus, MCL & potentially ACL. happened halfway through the match. Keep y’all updated.”

Paul was defeated by Reigns in the match, which happened earlier today.