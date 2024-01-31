– During this week’s edition of IMPAULSIVE, Logan Paul discussed his WWE Royal Rumble match, where he successfully defended his United States Championship against Kevin Owens. Logan Paul also shared how Paul Heyman motivated him during the show. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Logan Paul on Kevin Owens: “Kevin Owens is better than I thought. He’s good. I made fun of him. Frequently. Called him all sorts of things. Called him the Humpty Dumpty of WWE. Called him a 40-year-old school boy who dressed like a teenager. I underestimated him and I’m in a little bit of pain. I’m in a little bit of pain. I did retain my title, against all odds, for the first time in WWE. One title defense at a time. Who knows, at this rate, I could be the next Roman Reigns. I’m in pain. I bled.”

On the match taking place before the men’s Rumble and after Roman Reigns’ match: “The position of the match was difficult. We were after the women’s Royal Rumble and the fatal four-way with Roman Reigns where he also retained his championship. Paul Heyman, after the match, comes out and everyone is chest out, they knew they just blew the fucking roof off with Roman. Paul Heyman goes, ‘Come here, son.’ Motions me over. ‘What’s up Paul?’ He goes, ‘You want some motivation?’ ‘Absolutely.’ He goes, ‘Follow that motherf***er.’ He goes, ‘You can do it.’ Kevin, he’s ruthless, I’ll be honest with you. He has fingerprints on my chest. My shoulder. I’ll be honest, I underestimated him. I was playing chess and he was playing checkers.”

Logan Paul won the match via disqualification after Owens was caught wearing the brass knuckles that were thrown into the ring.