– During the latest edition of IMPAULSIVE, WWE Superstar Logan Paul revealed that he once offered WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin $1 million to wear the mascot costume of his beverage brand, PRIME. Apparently, Austin rejected the offer. Paul also referenced Austin’s incident with his ATV entrance at WrestleMania 41, where the ATV accidentally ran into the barricade, accidentally knocking a woman in the front row over. Logan Paul revealed the following (via Fightful):

“Bro, we offered Steve a million dollars to be in the Prime bottle. He didn’t do it, instead he ran a poor woman over with an ATV. We offered him a million, we were like, ‘Bro, do you wanna get in this bottle?’ I don’t think he considered it for a second. Imagine the face reveal though. You open the Prime bottle and it’s f***ing Stone Cold. He could’ve done anything, which is why I think it would have worked ultimately. Maybe one year. I’m just saying bro.”

Also at WrestleMania 41: Night 2, Logan Paul defeated former WWE Champion AJ Styles in a singles bout.