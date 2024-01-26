Logan Paul Opens Up About The Rock Cutting Ties After Aokigahara Forest Scandal

Logan Paul lost an ally in The Rock after his infamous 2017 video from Japan’s Aokigahara Forest, and Paul recently opened up about the situation. The current WWE United States Champion faced massive blowback after he shot a video from the forest, which is well known as a place with a high rate of suicides, that featured a dead body to which Paul laughed in disbelief upon seeing.

During the fallout from the video, which saw Paul demonetized from YouTube for a whole, Rock cut ties completely with Paul. Paul talked about the situation on the latest episode of Impaulsive which had John Cena as a guest and noted that he understood why Rock did so. You can see highlights below, (per Fightful):

On looking up to Rock: “You [Cena] and Dwayne are two people I definitely looked up to, a lot, when I was trying to figure out the blueprint for my career that didn’t exist. Dwayne, especially. My idol. My hero. He’s doing it, to the highest degree. I wanted to be like Dwayne. Eventually, in the same way I met you, I met Dwayne. He was just as cool in person as I thought he was on TV. He’s awesome. Made content together. Went viral. 70 million views, 50 million views. Linked up a couple of times. Visited him on the set of Ballers. I would have considered us acquaintances, at least. He was great.”

On Rock cutting ties with him after the Aokigahara video: “Then, Japan happened. I could go into so much depth about my remorse and the place I was in and the faults I made at that time of my life. I had to really re-wire my brain and backtrack and ask myself how I let that happen and what went wrong in my life where I thought that was okay. In that process, I did a lot of damage. It wasn’t something that was on the forefront of my mind, and I’ve had to do a tremendous amount of therapy and figure out what in my life happened or didn’t happen to where I did that. DJ was one of the people I hurt because of his mother’s experience. That’s his experience to tell, I’m not going to share.

“I hurt him. So much so that he basically wanted nothing to do with me, and rightfully so. I let down my hero. He requested that I remove all the content we’ve ever done together and basically kicked me to the curb. I would have done in the same thing, a guy in his position doesn’t want to be affiliated with a person who has done something as reprehensible as that. I remember it being such a low moment because I knew I let myself down, my fans down, my family down, but my idol too. It just sucked so bad. It wasn’t like I got the call from him. I got it from the publicist. It’s not like he did anything wrong.”

On wanting to repair the relationship: “I think my ego told myself that ‘I’m going to remember that and if I ever become great one day, I’m going to remember this and remember the way I was discarded,’ and again, rightfully so. I don’t think I’ve ever been truly able to let go of that. I have a lot of stuff to work through in terms of that. I’m not even sure where to go from here, in terms of reconciliation. We’re kind of swimming in the same world a little bit in WWE and I see him coming back and i know we’re going to cross paths and I just wonder how I’m going to handle it….

“I have nothing against Dwayne. He didn’t make any wrong decisions. It’s all me. I think part of it is, I f**king hate myself for letting him down and that anger that I have, even against myself, was turned into this drive that I told myself, ‘I’m going to be so successful that I don’t need your approval or validation or acquaintance. I’m going to do this on my own, with or without you by my side.'”