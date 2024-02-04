wrestling / News

Logan Paul Weighs In On Roman Reigns vs. Rock or Cody Rhodes Debate

February 4, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Logan Paul WWE Royal Rumble Image Credit: WWE

Logan Paul has given his take on who Roman Reigns should face at WrestleMania between The Rock and Roman Reigns. As reported, Cody Rhodes said on Smackdown that he would not be facing Reigns at WrestleMania after talking to “special counsel” that turned out to be The Great One, who came out to stare down Reigns. The move has been controversial to say the least online, with many believing that Rhodes should get his match with Reigns.

Paul apparently counts himself among those people, as the WWE United States Champion posted to Twitter and wrote simply:

“We want Cody.”

Paul is not alone; comedian and longtime wrestling fan Gabriel Iglesias said the same, as you can see below.

