Logan Paul On His Royal Rumble Spot With Ricochet, Reaction To Being Pitched On It

Logan Paul and Ricochet had the big high spot of the night at the Royal Rumble, and Paui talked about the moment on his podcast. During the men’s Rumble match, Paul and Ricochet came off opposite sides of the ring with a double springboard clothesline that popped the crowd. Paul talked about doing the moment and his reaction to the spot being pitched on the Impaulsive podcast. You can check out the highlights below, per Fightful:

On the spot with Ricochet: “The move, we both do a springboard…when this move was pitched to me, I was like, ‘is that possible?’ Generally, when I have that reaction, it’s a good thing because if it is (possible), it’s incredible. I don’t think it’s been done before. The wrestling purists will perhaps come down on me for this, but I don’t think it’s been done before, which is what I like to do. I like to chase those moments that are really fresh and create that social media buzz. Mid-air, me and Ricochet clothesline the shit out of each other at 1000 miles an hour and then, when we landed, because we’re falling from seven, eight feet, I crawl out of the ring, I have some time there to sit on the edge. Someone gave me PRIME, shoutout to that person. Got back in the ring and managed to finish it.”

On his girlfriend’s reaction to the spot: “I told her in the room, ‘I just have to tuck my chin.’ Every wrestler I passed on the way out was like, ‘tuck your chin.’ She’s like, ‘this is a thing, you knew it was a thing, and you didn’t do it? You moron.’ Look, I’m learning as I go. It’s hard. I’ll be honest, none of it matters because I eliminated Seth Rollins.”