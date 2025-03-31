Logan Paul Says He Saw John Cena’s Heel Turn Coming

Logan Paul wasn’t surprised that John Cena turned heel, noting that he saw the development coming. Paul recently spoke with Sports Illustrated for a new interview and discussed Cena’s turn at Elimination Chamber, and you can see the highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On Cena’s heel turn: “Saw it coming. Not in the way that it did, like Cena threw me out at the Rumble and I’m not sure if I could ever forgive him because he was my hero and I hold grudges, and so maybe I’ll get my get back one day or maybe we join up.”

On his message to kids feeling betrayed: “My message to the kids is; I’m sorry that you have to look up to a guy like John Cena, now that you see the truth and the reality of who this individual is. Logan Paul is right here and I’m happy to be your mentor and icon.”