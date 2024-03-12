Logan Paul Says Die-Hard Fans Are Upset About The PRIME Center WWE Ring Sponsorship

Logan Paul announced that PRIME was the first-ever center ring sponsor in WWE history during last week’s SmackDown and the sponsorship will start at WrestleMania 40 for all future PLEs.

Speaking on Impaulsive (per Fightful), Paul discussed the backlash to the news.

“Getting that center ring spot is interesting. It’s more positive reviews, but I think the die hard wrestling fans are really upset. It’s never been done, and Vince [Vince McMahon] was always really protective of the mat and not putting any brands on it, but in this new era, which it is, no matter how you cut it. TKO is a publicly traded company, they have to meet a bottom line. That spot was going to be sold. We saw an opportunity, and potentially an opportunity to make people hate me even more, because I am a heel, that’s kind of the angle I took. Fuck y’all, I’m going to stamp everything about this with me so you’re reminded of just what my aim is; to takeover,” said Paul. “If we don’t have this spot forever, who knows, it’ll be somebody else. I promise, if you’re a die-hard WWE fan, you’ll forget about it. It’ll start to be standard practice and I don’t think it’ll be as distracting as y’all think.”