Logan Paul Says He Was The Last Person Signed To WWE By Vince McMahon

In an interview with Stephen A. Smith (via Fightful), Logan Paul spoke about signing his WWE contract and said he was the last person signed to the company by Vince McMahon. Here are highlights:

On wanting a big role in WWE: “I’m not here to take part. I’m here to take over. it’s my DNA. it’s how I’m wired. I was the last Superstar signed by Vince McMahon. After my first match, he took me backstage, and he said, ‘Your future is here,’ and I understand the weight of those words coming from him. So, to be honest with you, if I wanted to be the face of WWE, if I wanted to give this industry my all, I know I could. It’s just a decision I have to make. It’s a switch I have to flip.”

On being viewed as an outsider: “It’s also up to the fans. Do they resonate with me? They might think I come in there and not like my arrogant, cocky, conceited nature, and might think I’m the outsider forever, even though I’m actively doing five PLEs a year. I’ve got some convincing to do, but I’m there in my head. If I want to be WWE Champion, I can do it.“