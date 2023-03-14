wrestling / News

Logan Paul Segment & More Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw

March 13, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Raw 3-20-23 Image Credit: WWE

WWE has announced matches and segments for next week’s WWE Raw, including a Logan Paul segment and more. WWE announced the following for next Monday’s show, which airs live on USA Network:

* Non-Title Match: Austin Theory vs. Montez Ford
* Chelsea Green & Carmella vs. Bianca Belair & Asuka
* Logan Paul hosts live episode of IMPAULSIVE TV
* Roman Reigns returns

