wrestling / News
Logan Paul Segment & More Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw
March 13, 2023 | Posted by
WWE has announced matches and segments for next week’s WWE Raw, including a Logan Paul segment and more. WWE announced the following for next Monday’s show, which airs live on USA Network:
* Non-Title Match: Austin Theory vs. Montez Ford
* Chelsea Green & Carmella vs. Bianca Belair & Asuka
* Logan Paul hosts live episode of IMPAULSIVE TV
* Roman Reigns returns
We've got an absolutely STACKED edition of #WWERaw live from St. Louis next week!
🏆 @WWERomanReigns & @HeymanHustle
🎤 @LoganPaul hosts @impaulsive TV
🤝 @BiancaBelairWWE & @WWEAsuka team up
🇺🇸 @_Theory1 vs. @MontezFordWWE
🎟️ TICKETS: https://t.co/u4g16ZDjE6 pic.twitter.com/8UcmRhmNsE
— WWE (@WWE) March 14, 2023
