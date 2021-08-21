Logan Paul Set to Appear on Next Week’s WWE Raw

Logan Paul is making his return on Monday’s episode of WWE Raw. The YouTube celebrity was announced during a TV spot as appearing in a Moist TV segment with John Morrison and The Miz on next week’s show.

Paul previously appeared at WrestleMania 37, appearing in Sami Zayn’s corner for Zayn’s match with Kevin Owens. Paul ultimately took a stunner from Owens after the match.

Raw airs on Monday live on USA Network.