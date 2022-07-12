wrestling / News
Logan Paul Set To Return On Next Week’s WWE Raw
July 11, 2022 | Posted by
Logan Paul will make his return to WWE Raw on next week’s episode of Raw. Paul appeared in a clip on tonight’s show responding to Miz stating he would give Paul one last chance to back out of his challenge for a match at SummerSlam. Paul said that he still wants to face Miz and will be at Raw next week to confront him.
Paul was previously advertised for next week’s Raw by the arena but had not been confirmed by WWE. The segment is the first set for next Monday’s show.
NEXT WEEK on #WWERaw@LoganPaul returns! pic.twitter.com/NIKNd2Io4h
— WWE (@WWE) July 12, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Notes For Tonight’s Episode of WWE RAW (Possible Spoilers)
- Chris Jericho Accuses Brock Lesnar Of Making Homophobic Remarks During Their 2016 Confrontation
- Dana Brooke in a Red Crop Top, Nikkita Lyons at the Pool, Xia Li Top Superstar Instagram Photos This Week
- Jim Ross Recalls Hulk Hogan vs. Yokozuna At WrestleMania IX, Backstage Reaction To Hogan Becoming Champion