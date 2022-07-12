Logan Paul Set To Return On Next Week’s WWE Raw

Logan Paul will make his return to WWE Raw on next week’s episode of Raw. Paul appeared in a clip on tonight’s show responding to Miz stating he would give Paul one last chance to back out of his challenge for a match at SummerSlam. Paul said that he still wants to face Miz and will be at Raw next week to confront him.

Paul was previously advertised for next week’s Raw by the arena but had not been confirmed by WWE. The segment is the first set for next Monday’s show.