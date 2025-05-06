wrestling / News
Logan Paul Shares Another Angle of WWE Raw Attack on Jey Uso
May 6, 2025 | Posted by
– As previously reported, WWE Superstar Logan Paul returned last night on WWE Raw, attacking World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso. Logan Paul shared his own version of the attack on social media, which you can view below. Paul wrote in the caption, “Head on a swivel, Uce.” You can view that new footage below:
Head on a swivel, Uce pic.twitter.com/4fJDYQ3YfJ
— Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) May 6, 2025
