Logan Paul Shares Another Angle of WWE Raw Attack on Jey Uso

May 6, 2025 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Raw Jey Uso Logan Paul 4-28-25 Image Credit: WWE

As previously reported, WWE Superstar Logan Paul returned last night on WWE Raw, attacking World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso. Logan Paul shared his own version of the attack on social media, which you can view below. Paul wrote in the caption, “Head on a swivel, Uce.” You can view that new footage below:

Jey Uso, Logan Paul, RAW, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

