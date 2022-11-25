wrestling / News
Logan Paul Shares New Vlog About Crown Jewel Match, Features Behind-the-Scenes Footage
November 25, 2022 | Posted by
Logan Paul has shared a new vlog to Youtube which features the build up to his match with Roman Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel. It also includes behind-the-scenes footage, including Triple H offering him the match and his training with Shawn Michaels.
In the video, it confirms that Paul tore his MCL in the match, and the doctor notes that it will take a minimum of six weeks to heal properly. His brother Jake previously said that Logan’s meniscus was also torn, and it had been initially feared that his ACL was as well. The end of the video features Logan’s progress in rehab and he mentions that he will be back in WWE.
