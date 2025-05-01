– WWE Superstar Logan Paul released a new vlog this week, showing footage of his post-WrestleMania 41 activity. The video features Logan Paul looking at all the current WWE champions before picking World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso as the man he would pursue. Paul also notably said if he’d pick anyone to be his tag team partner, it would probably be Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio.

Additionally, Paul followed a new trend, asking if 100 WWE Superstars could take down one gorilla. He also asked Bron Breakker if a 100 Bron Breakkers could beat one gorilla. Breakker responded, “We’re winning it in record time.” When asked what the strategy would be, Breakker responded, “I’ve been a f***ing amateur wrestler my whole life. Beat the **** out of that thing!” He continued, “Ten of us would go in to distract it out of the gate.”

You can view Paul’s latest vlog below: