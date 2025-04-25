wrestling / News

Logan Paul Got Sick Of Hearing Travis Scott’s ‘FEIN’ During Wrestlemania

April 25, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Logan Paul WrestleMania 41 Image Credit: WWE

If you were tired of hearing Travis Scott’s ‘FEIN’ over and over during Wrestlemania, you weren’t alone. During a behind-the-scenes vlog at the event, Logan Paul expressed his annoyance at the track.

He said: “FEIN! FEIN! FEIN! If I hear that song one more fucking time, I’m gonna punch Travis Scott in the face.

