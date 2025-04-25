wrestling / News
Logan Paul Got Sick Of Hearing Travis Scott’s ‘FEIN’ During Wrestlemania
April 25, 2025
If you were tired of hearing Travis Scott’s ‘FEIN’ over and over during Wrestlemania, you weren’t alone. During a behind-the-scenes vlog at the event, Logan Paul expressed his annoyance at the track.
He said: “FEIN! FEIN! FEIN! If I hear that song one more fucking time, I’m gonna punch Travis Scott in the face.”
Logan Paul was OVER Travis Scott’s “Fein” song pic.twitter.com/IboAuwUzUc
— Fightful Wrestling (@Fightful) April 24, 2025
