Logan Paul Has His Sights Set On A WWE “Multiverse”
Speaking to the Bleacher Report recently, Logan Paul described the scope of what he thinks he can offer WWE. When asked about his potential contributions to the promotion, Paul stated, “This is no diss to the WWE but I told them this before I signed my contract, I’m a good amplifier.”
“I crossover big, mainstream events. The WWE is a universe and it’s huge, but I told Triple H I want to make this a multiverse,” he continued. “How do we bring in people who aren’t necessarily watching and interested in the WWE to the sport? I think I bring the eyeballs, I think they know it… It’s happening. It’s real, and that’s the facts.”
You can see a clip of the interview below.
"WWE is a universe… I want to make it a multiverse" 🔥 @LoganPaul has big plans for his future with the WWE pic.twitter.com/RkU52Urcpl
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 17, 2022
