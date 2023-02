Logan Paul appeared in an ad for his energy drink during the Super Bowl, and the spot featured some footage from his WWE SummerSlam 2022 match. You can see the ad below for the Prime Hydration, which comes from Paul and fellow YouTuber KSI:

Logan Paul and KSI’s Prime Hydration just had their own Super Bowl commercial pic.twitter.com/6uoBdmRedz — Dexerto (@Dexerto) February 12, 2023