Logan Paul Suplexes Youtuber Following Goal at Charity Football Game
March 8, 2025
UK social media influencers The Sidemen held a charity football match at Wembley Stadium in London, which included WWE’s Logan Paul. After UK Youtuber Joe Weller got a goal, Paul came in and suplexed him. He then went for a pin while their teammates counted the fall.
Now that’s what you call a goal celebration 👀 pic.twitter.com/oMlTf9hWSQ
— Sidemen (@Sidemen) March 8, 2025
