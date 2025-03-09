Logan Paul Suplexes Youtuber Following Goal at Charity Football Game

UK social media influencers The Sidemen held a charity football match at Wembley Stadium in London, which included WWE’s Logan Paul. After UK Youtuber Joe Weller got a goal, Paul came in and suplexed him. He then went for a pin while their teammates counted the fall.

Now that’s what you call a goal celebration 👀 pic.twitter.com/oMlTf9hWSQ — Sidemen (@Sidemen) March 8, 2025