Logan Paul Suplexes Youtuber Following Goal at Charity Football Game

March 8, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Logan Paul WWE Smackdown 2-28-25 Image Credit: WWE

UK social media influencers The Sidemen held a charity football match at Wembley Stadium in London, which included WWE’s Logan Paul. After UK Youtuber Joe Weller got a goal, Paul came in and suplexed him. He then went for a pin while their teammates counted the fall.

