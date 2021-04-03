Logan Paul Talks About Attending Wrestlemania This Year

As we reported yesterday, Youtube star Logan Paul will be the guest of Sami Zayn at Wrestlemania 37, where Zayn will face Kevin Owens on night two. He spoke with WWE.com about attending the event and whether or not he actually believes Zayn’s conspiracy theories.

When asked what he thought of the trailer for Zayn’s documentary, he said: “Overwhelming, it’s just a lot. Conspiracy theories, in general, you always gotta think twice about what to believe. I don’t know if I’m fully on board with all the things he’s saying, but you know, I’m here to listen. But the more I’m realizing who Sami is, I have some doubts. No I’ll be at WrestleMania, for sure, I don’t want to, you know, deny the invite, but I’m skeptical.”

He said that his first night in the WWE was “a lot of fun” and “exciting.”