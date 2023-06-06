wrestling / News
Logan Paul Teases Fighting In UFC, Wants To Be Champion In WWE, UFC & Boxing
Logan Paul is teasing setting his sights on gold in WWE, UFC and boxing at the same time. The WWE part-timer spoke about his ambitions on the latest episode of Impaulsive, noting that he had an idea of being a simultaneous champion in multiple combat sports plus WWE.
“I might have to do a UFC fight,” Paul said (per Fightful). “I had this idea one day. I said to myself, I don’t think there’s ever been a simultaneous WWE, UFC, and boxing champion at the same time. I said to myself, I can probably do WWE, I feel confident I can get a WWE Championship. Boxing, one of their lower-tier, there’s a hundred different … like what’s a real boxing championship nowadays? I ran I into a problem with the UFC Championship because you [Israel Adesanya]. You’ve got the belt. I won’t do it. I have no interest in fighting.”
Paul’s most recent WWE match was a loss to Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 39.
