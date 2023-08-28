wrestling / News
Logan Paul and the Rock Win Streamy Awards, Zelina Vega and Xavier Woods Present
August 28, 2023 | Posted by
Two people associated with WWE were winners at the 2023 Streamy awards. Logan Paul and KSI won for Best Creator Product with their PRIME drink. The Rock won for Best Collaboration for his rock, paper, scissors battle with MrBeast for charity.
Meanwhile, Xavier Woods and Zelina Vega presented the award for Variety Streamer Of The Year.
