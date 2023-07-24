WWE News: Logan Paul and the Rock Get Streamy Nominations, Interviews With Cody Rhodes & Baron Corbin, 30 Summerslam Debuts

– Two people associated with WWE have been nominated for the 2023 Streamy awards. Logan Paul was nominated for Best Creator, Best Podcast and Best Creator Product. The Rock was nominated for Best Collaboration for his rock, paper, scissors battle with MrBeast for charity.

– Cody Rhodes spoke with NotSam Wresting today, while Baron Corbin talked with After the Bell.

– The latest WWE Playlist looks at the first Summerslam matches for thirty wrestlers, including Roman Reigns, Bobby Lashley, Brock Lesnar and more.