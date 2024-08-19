Logan Paul Thinks He And Dominik Mysterio Could Be A Dominant Tag Team

On last week’s episode of Impaulsive (per Fightful), Logan Paul had Dominik Mysterio on for a new interview.

During it, Paul noted that he thinks them teaming together would be a good fit.

Logan: I’m kind of looking at the playing field and seeing what my options are. I feel like you are the star of the group [Judgment Day]. I know me and you have some sort of team, some sort of tag partner. We could really take over this industry. I don’t know about the other guys. I don’t think there would be a more dominant duo in WWE than you and I.

Dominik: I agree. I think they’ll let you do the talking.

Logan: I could probably get some words out.

Dominik: You could probably get some words out. Once that dynamic starts to go there. Once we’re in the ring, you have a sneaky dynamic in the ring. I feel like we could make something work.

Logan: I’m always thinking. It’s the WWE. If you ain’t cheating, you ain’t trying. Triple H, something to think about. Right here.