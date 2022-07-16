wrestling / News
Logan Paul to Confront The Miz on Miz TV Segment on Next Week’s WWE Raw
– WWE.com has revealed in a new Monday Night Raw preview that Logan Paul will be appearing on Monday’s show to confront The Miz in a Miz TV segment. You can check out the announcement and preview video below:
Logan Paul comes calling for The Miz on Raw
Megastar Logan Paul is coming to Raw, and The Miz better be on notice.
Paul recently signed the dotted line on his WWE contract and immediately set his sights on his WrestleMania tag team partner. The A-Lister has attempted to reunite the Must-See tag team, but the ultimate influencer has made it clear he’s out for payback after The Miz’s betrayal.
to my backstabbing partner @mikethemiz pic.twitter.com/dt7cvGMqXU
— Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) July 10, 2022
What will Paul have in store when he rolls into the red brand?
Don’t miss Raw this Monday at 8/7 C on USA Network!
