Logan Paul To Return To A WWE Ring at SummerSlam
June 27, 2022 | Posted by
Logan Paul is returning to a WWE ring at SummerSlam, as revealed by The Miz tonight. During Monday night’s episode of Raw, Miz announced that they will be teaming up again at the July PPV.
Miz and Paul teamed up WrestleMania 38 to defeat Rey and Dominik Mysterio, only to have Miz take out Paul after the match to keep Paul from stealing his spotlight. Miz said that he had explained himself to Paul after the incident and Paul understood.
.@LoganPaul hasn't forgotten!@mikethemiz #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/DNtToXeibs
— WWE (@WWE) June 28, 2022
.@LoganPaul and @mikethemiz at #SummerSlam?! #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/86qTBghZzf
— WWE (@WWE) June 28, 2022
