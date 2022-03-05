Logan Paul to Throw Homecoming Party for The Miz, Jerry Lawler to Appear on WWE Raw

– WWE has announced that Logan Paul will be returning to Raw tomorrow night in order to throw a Homecoming Party for THe Miz. Also, WWE Hall of Famer Jerry “The King” Lawler returns for a guest appearance. Here’s the full announcement:

Logan Paul returns to Raw to throw a Homecoming Party with The Miz

Two of Cleveland’s finest are back in “The 216” and are ready to celebrate as The Miz and his WrestleMania 38 tag team partner Logan Paul will throw a homecoming celebration this Monday night.

What will the social media superstar and The A-Lister have in store for the WWE Universe once they are back on their old stomping grounds and with their showdown against The Mysterios on The Grandest Stage of Them All looming large?

Find out this Monday night on Raw at 8/7 C on USA!

Jerry “The King” Lawler returns to Monday Night Raw

All hail The King!

After nearly two years, Jerry “The King” Lawler is set to make a special guest appearance on the red brand.

What will the WWE Hall of Famer say during his grand return to Raw? Tune in Monday night at 8/7 C on USA to find out!