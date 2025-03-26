Logan Paul and Tom Aspinall Say CM Punk Wasn’t A Good MMA Fighter, Paul Plans To Stick to Wrestling

In the latest episode of Impaulsive (via Fightful), Logan Paul and UFC fighter Tom Aspinall discussed CM Punk’s brief career as an MMA fighter, which they agree wasn’t good. Punk went 0-1 in two UFC fights, and would have been 0-2 if one wasn’t turned into a no contest.

Logan Paul: “He fucked it up.”

Tom Aspinall: “Yeah, he wasn’t very good, to be honest.”

Paul: “No, and he fucked it up, and after that, Dana [White] was like, ‘I’m never doing this again.’ But dude, I’m not CM Punk.”

Aspinall: “Well, you definitely don’t move like him, from the little stuff that I’ve seen, and the boxing and stuff.”

Paul: “He’s a great wrestler, not a great UFC fighter. I think I would be a much better UFC fighter than I would just a boxer.”

Aspinall: “You think so?”

Paul: “My skill is wrestling. I’m a wrestler by trade. But I think I found a path, dude. I’m a WWE Superstar now. It’s one of the only things I’ve done in my life where I feel so at home, like, oh, you were kind of meant to do this thing. So I don’t know if I want to turn away from that at the moment and dedicate time to something that would be like a side quest at this point.”