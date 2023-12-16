Logan Paul Lists His Top 5 All-Time WWE Stars, Includes Himself

Logan Paul knows how to lean into his heel tendencies, putting himself on his list of the top 5 WWE stars ever. The WWE United States Champion spoke with Jazzys World TV for a new interview and during the conversation, he was asked who’s in his top five.

“Oh, always a tough question,” Paul said (h/t to Wrestling Inc). “I’d have to go with John Cena, John Cena for me is the GOAT for sure. The Rock … actually nah, nevermind. Stone Cold Steve Austin. Hulk Hogan. Real legend, started all of it.”

He concluded, “Me, of course. And best for last, has to be Dominik Mysterio.”

Paul won the US Championship from Mysterio at WWE Crown Jewel and last appeared on the December 1st episode of Smackdown to reveal the US Championship tournament that will decide his next opponent.