Logan Paul Trains With Shawn Michaels For Crown Jewel Match, Roman Reigns Reacts

Logan Paul is training with Shawn Michaels ahead of his match with Roman Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel, and Reigns posted to Twitter to react. The WWE Twitter account shared picks of Paul and Michaels training at Paul’s home in Puerto Rico, as you can see below. Paul is facing Reigns with the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on the line at Crown Jewel on November 5th.

Reigns saw the photos and shared them, posting:

“He’s gonna need all the help he can get. Hopefully he’s training with God next week. #WWECrownJewel”