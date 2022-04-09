Logan Paul on Triple H Advising Him About Showing His Personality at WrestleMania 38

– Speaking on his Impaulsive podcast, Logan Paul discussed his WrestleMania 38 matchup and getting advice from Triple H before he went out. WWE Superstar was also on the show and praised Paul’s work in his tag team match with The Miz against Rey and Dominik Mysterio. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Logan Paul on receiving advice from Triple H: “Literally, right before I went on, Triple H came up to me, he goes, ‘Just so you know, it’s not always about the physicality. The people want to see your charisma. They want to see you, your personality.’ I went, ‘okay, cool.’ So I took that. I actually took that and was thinking about what he said during some of the displays. And tried to just come through the screen so people could feel my emotion.”

Becky Lynch on Paul playing the heel: “You killed with that, and you told a great story. It’s funny because a lot of people come in and they don’t want to be the bad guy, and you were so comfortable in that role. It was so fun to watch, and so fun for all of us backstage and the audience to watch, it was great.”

Logan Paul on not wanting to be the bad guy: “I don’t want to be a bad guy, I don’t want to be a heel. I want to be liked, you know? I am a heel now, I guess technically. But maybe I could be a babyface one day.”