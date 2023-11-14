– Jake Paul interviewed his brother, recently crowned WWE United States Champion Logan Paul, in an interview on his YouTube channel this week. Paul discussed what life has been like since winning the title, along with what he’s been doing while wearing it since beating Rey Mysterio. Below are some highlights:

Logan Paul on what he’s been doing with the title belt: “I don’t think you understand. I just took a shower with this belt on. I ran a 5K earlier with this belt on. This belt never leaves my waist. I f*** in this belt. This belt, it means everything to me.”

Paul on what Triple H told him not to do with the title belt: “Cut that out. Cut that out, bro. Just because the WWE, they did say I can’t f*** in the belt. When I wont he belt, they said, *Laughs* ‘Whatever you do, don’t you f*** in this belt!’ I swear, Triple H, he came up to me, he said, ‘Logan, congratulations on the belt. One thing we’ve been really cautious about here in the organization is making sure our athletes are not f****ng in their belts. So if you could just refrain from f**king in your belt.’ And I gave him my word. Next thing you know, I’m clapping cheeks in this f***ing 40-pound piece of metal. You gotta cut that out. All of it.”

On Triple H wanting him to use the Imperial system instead of the metric system: “One thing Triple H said to me, after I won, of course, beat Rey Mysterio, for the United States Championship, one thing he said to me. He came up to me, he said, ‘Logan, congratulations. I hope you took the last thing I said to heart and you’ re taking it serious.’ I said, ‘Of course.’ Then he said, ‘One other thing. As the United States Champion, you can only use the imperial system. Cut the metric s*** out. No meters. No kilometers. Imperial system only.’ So if you could cut out the part where I said 5K.”

Logan Paul beat Rey Mysterio to win the title earlier this month at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia.

