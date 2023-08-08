Logan Paul Has Been Enjoying Turning Heel And Getting Reactions

In a recent appearance on The Stephen A. Smith Show, Logan Paul shared his thoughts on working as a heel for WWE (per Wrestling Inc). Paul expressed the value of the influence a heel exerts on a show and how he appreciates the opportunities that come with the territory. You can find a few highlights and watch the complete interview below.

On how he views his reception in the ring: “I’m here to put on a show. My fiancé, who recently started coming to my wrestling shows, asked me, ‘Does it bother you when the whole stadium is booing you?’ I said, ‘Nina, the commodity here is time. It’s not about being liked. People are giving me their most valuable commodity, which is their time. If I can evoke a reaction out of the consumer, we’ve won.'”

On the impact of a good heel: “I’m not a bad guy, I’m THE bad guy. And it’s fucking fantastic. When I’m there, just being an a-hole, puppeteering the crowd, and getting under my opponent’s skin in every little way I can, there’s a part of me that ignites. It’s a little scary, but I love the idea of being able to — essentially — conduct an entire audience however I want, whenever I want with what I say.”