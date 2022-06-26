wrestling / News

Logan Paul Tweets Photos of Wrestling Training, Teasing WWE Return

June 26, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Wrestlemania Logan Paul Image Credit: WWE/BT Sport

– It appears Logan Paul is back in the ring and doing some wrestling training again, and he went so far as tagging WWE in the tweet, which WWE’s Twitter account did later take notice of. At this year’s WrestleMania 38: Night 1, Logan Paul teamed with The Miz to beat Rey and Dominik Mysterio.

Later on, Paul stated that he’d be interested in returning to WWE at some point.

