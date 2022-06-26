wrestling / News
Logan Paul Tweets Photos of Wrestling Training, Teasing WWE Return
June 26, 2022 | Posted by
– It appears Logan Paul is back in the ring and doing some wrestling training again, and he went so far as tagging WWE in the tweet, which WWE’s Twitter account did later take notice of. At this year’s WrestleMania 38: Night 1, Logan Paul teamed with The Miz to beat Rey and Dominik Mysterio.
Later on, Paul stated that he’d be interested in returning to WWE at some point.
👀 @wwe pic.twitter.com/wOVqSneTPr
— Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) June 26, 2022
— WWE (@WWE) June 26, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Kenny Omega on How He Feels About Missing AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door
- Road Dogg on Sasha Banks & Naomi Walking Out of WWE, How He Would’ve Handled It
- Kurt Angle On His Match With Hulk Hogan At WWE King of the Ring 2002, Making Hogan Tap Out
- WWE Held An At ‘All Hands On Deck’ Meeting Yesterday, Stephanie McMahon Acknowledged Investigation Into Vince