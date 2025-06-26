Logan Paul Gives An Update on Shin Injury He Suffered at WWE Money in the Bank

As previously reported, Logan Paul suffered a hematoma on his shin after his springboard moonsault to the outside at WWE Money in the Bank. He landed the move on Jey Uso and his legs hit the announce table. In his latest vlog, Paul gave an update on how he’s feeling and noted that he’s doing a lot better.

He said: “So here’s an update on my shin, my hematoma: It’s f*cking great to be honest. The swelling has dispersed itself and it really hurts to touch, but structurally, it’s all good and let me tell you something I realized about that move (springboard moonsault), I don’t want to give anything away, but I’m going to say something: I could do that f*cking move again, bro. That move is devastating, for both me and the person I land on. But I will do it again when the time is right. So WWE fans, just know… I’m just warming up.“