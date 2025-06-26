wrestling / News
Logan Paul Gives An Update on Shin Injury He Suffered at WWE Money in the Bank
As previously reported, Logan Paul suffered a hematoma on his shin after his springboard moonsault to the outside at WWE Money in the Bank. He landed the move on Jey Uso and his legs hit the announce table. In his latest vlog, Paul gave an update on how he’s feeling and noted that he’s doing a lot better.
He said: “So here’s an update on my shin, my hematoma: It’s f*cking great to be honest. The swelling has dispersed itself and it really hurts to touch, but structurally, it’s all good and let me tell you something I realized about that move (springboard moonsault), I don’t want to give anything away, but I’m going to say something: I could do that f*cking move again, bro. That move is devastating, for both me and the person I land on. But I will do it again when the time is right. So WWE fans, just know… I’m just warming up.“
More Trending Stories
- Abyss Reflects On Producing CM Punk & Drew McIntyre’s Hell In a Cell Match At WWE Bad Blood
- Backstage Notes on WWE Night of Champions: Wrestlers Leaving For Saudi Arabia Today
- Pat McAfee Explains His Hiatus From WWE TV, Says He Was ‘Getting Exhausted’
- Backstage Update on WWE Night of Champions, Superstars Not Allowed to Address Issue on Raw