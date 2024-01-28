wrestling / News
Logan Paul Sneaks Away With US Title Defense Over Kevin Owens at Royal Rumble
Logan Paul is still the United States Champion after getting a lucky win on Kevin Owens at WWE Royal Rumble. One of Paul’s entourage, apparently named Jeff, tried to hand Paul brass knuckles. The referee caught him and ordered security to remove him. As they did so, Grayson Waller and Austin Theory came out and they gave Paul the illegal weapon. Owens still manage to take the knucks and KO Paul. But as he went for the pin, the referee saw the win and disqualified Owens. After the match, KO powerbombed Paul through the announce table.
Paul has been the US champion for 83 days after winning the belt on November 4, 2023 at WWE Crown Jewel. He is in his first reign.
