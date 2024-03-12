Logan Paul Says He’s ‘Very Excited’ To Be Part of WWE Right Now

Logan Paul is loving his time in WWE right now, as he noted on his latest podcast. Paul spoke on the latest episode of Impaulsive about being part of the company during its run up to WrestleMania 40, noting that he’s loving the chance to grow as WWE gains further momentum.

“It’s gonna be a big WrestleMania,” Paul said (per Wrestling Inc). “There’s not much [else] to say. I am very excited to be a part of the WWE at this time where they’re making moves like they did with PRIME in the middle of the ring.”

He continued, “They’re bringing back some of the biggest superstars they’ve ever had. I’m kind of finding my voice as a wrestler. I think my ultimate goal would be to turn people who maybe didn’t care about it into casual fans.”

Paul announced on the show that WWE would be heading to Cleveland for SummerSlam in August.