Logan Paul Shares New Vlog, Said He Would Have Quit If His Royal Rumble Spot Was Given Away

Logan Paul has shared a new vlog of his experience at the WWE Royal Rumble last weekend, where he said he could have quit WWE. He noted that if the company gave his #30 spot to The Rock, he would have left.

He said (via Wrestling Inc): “If Dwayne Johnson comes and tries to take my 30 spot straight up, I’m going straight to the boss. I’m calling Nick Khan and I’m saying like, ‘Dude, I quit.’”

Paul and The Rock used to be friends, but had a falling out after Paul’s 2017 video from Japan’s Aokigahara Forest.