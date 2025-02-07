wrestling / News
Logan Paul Shares New Vlog, Said He Would Have Quit If His Royal Rumble Spot Was Given Away
February 7, 2025 | Posted by
Logan Paul has shared a new vlog of his experience at the WWE Royal Rumble last weekend, where he said he could have quit WWE. He noted that if the company gave his #30 spot to The Rock, he would have left.
He said (via Wrestling Inc): “If Dwayne Johnson comes and tries to take my 30 spot straight up, I’m going straight to the boss. I’m calling Nick Khan and I’m saying like, ‘Dude, I quit.’”
Paul and The Rock used to be friends, but had a falling out after Paul’s 2017 video from Japan’s Aokigahara Forest.
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Notes on Potential Start Times for WrestleMania 41 & WWE NXT Stand & Deliver
- Backstage Notes From This Week’s AEW Dynamite, Samantha Irvin Reportedly in Attendance
- Chris Jericho Addresses AEW Situation With Britt Baker, Says He Hasn’t Heard About It Either Way
- Jeff Jarrett Addresses Criticism Of Him Wanting To Go After The AEW World Title