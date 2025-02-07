wrestling / News

Logan Paul Shares New Vlog, Said He Would Have Quit If His Royal Rumble Spot Was Given Away

February 7, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Logan Paul WWE Raw 1-27-25 Image Credit: WWE

Logan Paul has shared a new vlog of his experience at the WWE Royal Rumble last weekend, where he said he could have quit WWE. He noted that if the company gave his #30 spot to The Rock, he would have left.

He said (via Wrestling Inc): “If Dwayne Johnson comes and tries to take my 30 spot straight up, I’m going straight to the boss. I’m calling Nick Khan and I’m saying like, ‘Dude, I quit.’

Paul and The Rock used to be friends, but had a falling out after Paul’s 2017 video from Japan’s Aokigahara Forest.

