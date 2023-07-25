wrestling / News

Logan Paul vs. Ricochet Official For WWE SummerSlam

July 24, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Logan Paul is officially on board to battle Ricochet at WWE SummerSlam. On tonight’s episode of WWE Raw, Ricochet reiterated his challenge to Paul for a match at the PPV, and Paul accepted. The two ended up fighting and Ricochet got the better of Paul, hitting him with a Shooting Star Press.

WWE SummerSlam takes place on August 5th from Detroit and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network. We’ll an updated lineup after Raw.

