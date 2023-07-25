wrestling / News
Logan Paul vs. Ricochet Official For WWE SummerSlam
July 24, 2023 | Posted by
Logan Paul is officially on board to battle Ricochet at WWE SummerSlam. On tonight’s episode of WWE Raw, Ricochet reiterated his challenge to Paul for a match at the PPV, and Paul accepted. The two ended up fighting and Ricochet got the better of Paul, hitting him with a Shooting Star Press.
WWE SummerSlam takes place on August 5th from Detroit and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network. We’ll an updated lineup after Raw.
.@KingRicochet just rocked @LoganPaul on #WWERaw! pic.twitter.com/TpE7GTER9c
— WWE (@WWE) July 25, 2023
