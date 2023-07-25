Logan Paul vs. Ricochet Official For WWE SummerSlam

Logan Paul is officially on board to battle Ricochet at WWE SummerSlam. On tonight’s episode of WWE Raw, Ricochet reiterated his challenge to Paul for a match at the PPV, and Paul accepted. The two ended up fighting and Ricochet got the better of Paul, hitting him with a Shooting Star Press.

WWE SummerSlam takes place on August 5th from Detroit and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network. We’ll an updated lineup after Raw.