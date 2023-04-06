Logan Paul Has Talked With UFC, Wanted To Be WWE & UFC Champion

Logan Paul has confirmed that he’s spoken with Dana White about the UFC, and that he had a dream to be a WWE, UFC and boxing champion. Paul spoke with Ariel Helwani for BT Sport before WrestleMania and noted that he’s spoken with White about fighti8ng for the UFC, noting (per Wrestling Inc that White is not certain that Paul is serious enough about it.

Paul noted, “There was a part of me that really wanted to become a WWE Champion, a UFC champion, and a boxing champion. That feels impossible and it’ll probably never be done ever. But if I just decided to, like really decided to, something tells me I could probably do it … What are we chasing here? The answer would be legacy, so how important is that to me to … be remembered forever if I became a triple champ in three different industries?”

Paul’s WWE contract reportedly came to an end at WrestleMania 39, and it’s not yet clear when he may return.