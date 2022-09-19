wrestling / News
Logan Paul Wants To Make WWE Even Bigger Than It Is Now
While talking to Bleacher Report, Logan Paul spoke about the goal of his WWE run, which is to help make the company bigger than before.
He said: “Okay, this is no diss to the WWE but I told them this before I signed my contract. I’m a good amplifier. I’m good at…I crossover big mainstream events. The WWE is a universe and it’s huge, but I told Triple H I want to make this a multiverse, right? How do we bring in people who aren’t necessarily watching and interested in WWE to the sport? I think I bring the eyeballs. I think they know it. It’s happening. It’s real, so yeah. That’s the facts.”
