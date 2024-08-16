Logan Paul Wants To Work WWE Live Events Next Year

In an interview with Dominik Mysterio for his Impaulsive podcast (via Fightful), Logan Paul noted that he would like to work more WWE live events starting next year. Paul has primarily worked big WWE live events and TV tapings, with only one match on an episode of Smackdown.

He said: “I want to get active next year. I told Triple H, ‘I want to get active. I want to be the workhorse.’ I want to do live events.“